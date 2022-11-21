Fall-like temperatures return ahead of Thanksgiving in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – You will get a second chance this week if you put off your fall yard cleanup. Any snow on the ground should melt away this week with temps in the 40s to near 50 by Thanksgiving.

Monday night

Monday will be a nice quiet night with no snow and an easy commute. It will get cold, though, with a low of 24 in the city and slightly colder in the burbs. Winds will be light.

Tuesday

Winds start blowing out of the southwest around 5-10mph ushering in slightly warmer air on Tuesday. But still a few degrees below normal. Our high will reach 44 degrees.

Wednesday

Wednesday is even warmer, with highs getting into the mid to upper 40s. A bit breezy with mostly sunny skies. Nice day for travel, but keep in mind the west side of the state still has a ton of snow on the ground from last week and weekend.

Thanksgiving

So far looking good for Thanksgiving. Increasing clouds and mild with a high near 50. If you’re headed to the parade, you’ll still need to bundle up because it will be cold in the morning with temps in the 30s.

Rain is moving closer throughout the day but should not arrive until overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Read more: Where to expect highest snow totals as rain-snow mix hits Metro Detroit

Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.