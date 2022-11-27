Rainfall moves through the region on Sunday with more rain for Metro Detroit next week -- Here’s what to expect

Rain will move through the region as we work through the end of the weekend on Sunday

The clouds have moved into the region overnight last night and into this morning, and we are going to be bringing some much needed rainfall into our forecast as we work throughout our Sunday.

Soggy Travel Weather

If you’re going to be traveling home from visiting family and friends for the end of the weekend on Sunday, soggy weather will be the rule for the Eastern 1/3rd of the United States thanks to the cold front that will bring us rainfall, so if you will be traveling by road or even by air, pack your patience and give yourself some extra time.

Another low pressure system heads our way by the time we get to the end of the weekend for Sunday, expect cloudy skies, moving in, with rain showers on and off throughout the day. High temperatures heading for the lower 40s by Sunday afternoon.

As that system pulls off to the east, we will keep the cloud cover into the start of next week, expect mostly cloudy skies on Monday as well as colder air moves into the region. High temperature is heading for the middle 40s by Monday afternoon.

We keep the cloud cover in the forecast for Tuesday, before another system moves into the region, by the time we get to the middle of next week for Wednesday.

More Rain Ahead

Expect the rain to kick in late on Tuesday night and last into Wednesday. High temperature is getting a little warmer by the time we get to the middle of the week, heading for the lower 50s by Wednesday afternoon with the rain, showers developing, and its temperatures crash well below freezing overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we could see this precipitation end as a few snowflakes, but we are not expecting any kind of widespread snow.

Behind this system, we will keep the clouds with some sunshine into the forecast for Thursday, and more cloud cover than anything for the end of the week on Friday, and we bring colder temperatures into the forecast as we work into the end of the week as well. High temperatures only making it into the upper 30s for Thursday and into the lower 40s by the end of next week on Friday.

Next Weekend

Looking ahead into next weekend, we will keep the cloud cover around for Saturday as the forecast models are indicating another low pressure system heading our way by late Saturday night. Most of the day should be on the dry side of things. High temperatures remaining in the middle 40s by Saturday afternoon.