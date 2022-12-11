Cloud cover & cold temperatures for Sunday; more wintry weather moves in next week

Our very weak system moved through the region late Saturday night and into the overnight hours bringing most everyone some light snow and/or a rain/snow shower wintry mix. That system has moved off to the East and we will bring dry weather back into the forecast as we work into our Sunday.

For the end of the weekend, we will keep cloud cover into the forecast, and dry conditions sticking around for most everybody. High temperatures heading back into the lower 40s by Sunday afternoon. A northwest flow will bring colder air into the region today, so we may see an isolated flurry or snow shower, but any kind of lake-effect snow will be confined to the thumb area of the state today, primarily in the Eastern area of the thumb with the fetch coming off the lake.

Early Next Week

Looking ahead into the first few days of next week, the overall flow of the jet stream will flatten out, and that will keep us on the cloudy side of things and also stabilize our temperatures for Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures hovering into the lower 40s both afternoons.

The forecast becomes much more active as we had into the second half of next week. We’re going to watch a strong system, head our way, and that will bring chances of rain and snow to everybody for the better portion of the second half of next week.

Stronger Mid-Week System

For Wednesday, we will keep the cloud cover into the forecast as we work into the forecast for the start of the day. Then through the afternoon and evening, rain will overspread the region. While this initially looks to start off as rain, as colder air moves into the region, this will change over to a rain/snow wintry mix. High temperatures heading for the upper 30s by Wednesday afternoon.

Then, with a strong area of low pressure, moving off to our east, we will keep the chance of rain and snow showers into the forecast for Thursday as well. Some of the forecast models are keep the precipitation mostly of the wintry variety as we work through Thursday, but there is not a lot of consistency on this yet, so we will keep it a rain/snow wintry mix right now and continue to fine tune this forecast heading into early next week. High temperatures remaining in the 30s for Thursday.

We will keep the chance of rain and snow showers into the forecast as we work into the end of the week on Friday as this system continues to move off to the East. High temperatures remaining in the upper 30s to right around 40 degrees by Friday afternoon.