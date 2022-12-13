Metro Detroit weather: Searching for sun as a western storm awaits

4 Warn Weather – It’s cool with some lingering clouds early on this Tuesday around Metro Detroit with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s outside your doors. There’s a light but pesky and cool breeze creating wind chills in the lower to middle 20s for all of you working outside or simply walking to work in dry conditions for the most part. The winds are trying to blow a few lake effect flakes from Lake Huron to our north without much concern.

Sunrise is at 7:54 a.m.

We are trying to break this cloud spell over Pure Michigan, and it just might work later today. The morning cloud cover will gradually drift apart bringing that oh so important sunshine back into our skies if only for a short while this afternoon. Consider any sunshine before lunch today a bonus. High temperatures will land in the upper 30s to low 40s on the cooler side east with the winds ENE 5-12mph blowing off of the big lakes under a nice mix of sun and clouds. We are still watching a powerful storm to our west slowly moving east across the country with rain and snow. It won’t likely land here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario for another day or two.

Sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Wednesday will be mostly dry again with more and more clouds rolling in here ahead of a strengthening storm still west of us today. Some model data hints at some light rain and snow possible, but the dry air here will fend off this first round for the most part. So, it’s mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a slight breeze picking up ENE to ESE 5-15mph.

Thursday morning is the target for the onset of this storm here in Metro Detroit with mostly rain and isolated pockets of wet snow. We are going to see some locally heavy and steady rain too that could add up to about an inch of rain through the AM drive. Temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees should produce more liquid than frozen precipitation and some of the rain will come down heavy at times making for a mess of a commute early Thursday. Keep that in the back of your mind because this will be the wettest day of the week. The rain slows down and lightens up into the afternoon with temps in the low to maybe middle 40s and a bit of a breeze S 10-17mph.

Cooler air moves in Friday while most of the moisture is moving east of us. The cooler air over the Great Lakes with a bit of a breeze will start to produce pockets of lake effect snow Friday and into this weekend. Some spotty snow showers are possible on Friday with cooling temperatures mainly in the middle 30s. The weekend is all 20s to low 30s with west winds dragging lake effect snow bands across the state from time to time which will be a much bigger problem across Western Michigan this weekend. Some light snow is possible on Monday with a system approaching from the southwest and the models show another snowmaker moving in Wednesday of next week which is the Winter Solstice or official start of Winter. It’s a bit far off to be fully confident so stay tuned as we keep you ready to go for any and everything coming your way.

