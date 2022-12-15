Metro Detroit weather: Rain & wind to start Thursday

4Warn Weather – The big band of rain arrived overnight right on schedule, with rain covering the area early this Thursday morning. The rain will move out from southwest to northeast between 7:00 and 10:00 a.m., but that still means wet roads for the morning rush hour.

Wind is an issue, as well, with gusts from the east overnight increasing as expected, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph very common, and gusts over 40 mph a definite possibility, especially north of I-69, where a Wind Advisory has been issued until 10:00 a.m. And since this wind is blowing from the east, a Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been issued for St. Clair and Sanilac Counties also until 10:00 a.m. due to the high surf that may result, which could cause some flooding near the lakeshore.

Temperatures are mild…in the mid-to-upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) and should rise into the mid-to-upper-40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius) this afternoon…our last mild day for a while. While a few spotty showers are possible this afternoon due to the approaching front, more of the day ahead will be dry than wet once the early morning rain moves out. We may even see some cracks of sun this afternoon, and the wind will diminish steadily through the day.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:55 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m. Did you notice that our sunset is one minute later than it was earlier in the week? While sunrises will still get earlier over the next week or so, we are now at the point where we’ll (very slowly at first) start seeing increasing late afternoon daylight.

Mostly cloudy tonight, with lows in the low-30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the upper-30s (3 degrees Celsius). Scattered light snow showers are possible late in the day,.

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with scattered light snow showers possible. Lows in the mid-20s (-4 to -3 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

The weekend looks cloudy, but dry. There could be a flurry or very light snow shower at times, but they would have no impact. Highs will be in the low-30s (0 degrees Celsius), but it’ll be a bit breezy, which will put afternoon wind chills around 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Will We Have a White Christmas?

Today’s long-range computer models give us hope! It appears that a significant storm system will cross the Midwest on Thursday, and it’ll have a lot of moisture and a lot of cold air with it. Obviously, the devil is in the details – which will change quite a bit over the next few days – but it looks quite possible that we’ll get some accumulating snow which, should that materialize, it would be cold enough behind the front to keep that snow here through Christmas! Of course, holiday travel could be impacted as well…that’s the negative. I am also getting quite confident that a bitter cold Arctic airmass will settle in for Christmas weekend…that hot chocolate and fireplace are sounding pretty good right now. Stay tuned – you KNOW I’ll be watching this carefully!