Scattered snowflakes and cold temperatures for Metro Detroit on Saturday -- Here’s what to expect

After most of the region, saw a little bit of snow late Friday night into the early portions of the overnight, we are going to keep the winter like weather into the forecast as we head into the upcoming weekend.

Weekend Forecast

As we work through our Saturday, we are continuing to watch an area of low pressure over portions of northern Wisconsin slowly move off to the east. That, in combination with an upper level, disturbing swerving through the region, will keep the chance of some snow flurries or isolated snow showers into the forecast as we had throughout the day. High temperatures warming below freezing as we head into the afternoon, only heading into the low 30s. Winds will also be gusty as we work throughout the day, gas thing as high is 25 miles an hour through the afternoon and into the early evening hours.

As the low pressure system continues to move off to the east into the end of the weekend. On Sunday, we will keep the chance of a few snow flurries into the forecast with plenty of cloud cover. High temperatures still holding into the low 30s, with a gusty wind, gusting as high as 25 miles an hour heading into the afternoon.

Early Next Week

Heading into the beginning of next week, we will keep the cloud cover under the forecast as we work through Monday and Tuesday. High temperature still remaining on the cold side of things, into the low to mid 30s as we go into each afternoon.

Late-Week Stronger System

Then, all eyes are on the middle and end of next week, for what could potentially be a strong system heading our way just before the Christmas holiday. As of right now, there is an extreme amount of uncertainty where this system is concerned. Forecast models in terms of placement of an area of low pressure that would work through the region, the temperatures, and amount of precipitation are not in agreement. We still have a few days to finite this forecast as we head into early next week.

As of right now, expect a wintry mix to move into the region on Thursday of rain, freezing rain and snow. Then, as colder air moves into the region that would change all over to snow, and we would keep snow showers in the forecast for the end of the week on Friday. We would also expect the winds to be gusty Thursday and Friday as well. Temperatures warming to right around the freezing mark on Thursday, before dropping into the 20s as we head into the end of next week on Friday. Too early to talk about how much snow would fall across the region, but as this low pressure system, heads our way, and the models become in better agreement, we will know more on what we will see for the end of next week, working into early next week.