Significant snow expected just before Christmas in SE Michigan: Here is the timeline

Long range models are coming into better agreement on what happens late this week, but now we expect a rain/snow transition. Even the smallest of details will have the largest of impacts.

The latest information suggests we’ll see rain start later Thursday and continue through the overnight. Friday morning is when we’ll see the transition take place from rain to snow.

Snow will continue to fall during the day Friday through Saturday. The heaviest snow will come later Friday and overnight into Saturday. It will still come down good Saturday, just at a bit of a lower rate.

