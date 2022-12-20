Rain, snow, winds: Breaking down dangerous pre-Christmas winter storm in SE Michigan

4Warn Weather – Here’s your 4Warn Weather forecast for the week leading up to Christmas in Metro Detroit.
UPDATED: Severe winter storm to hit Metro Detroit before Christmas: Snow total predictions, timeline
Late Week/Weekend Storm
🌧️ Rain
- The onset of this system will likely be rain, but a few flakes may try to mix in a little here and there. This will probably be just before sunset Thursday.
🌨️ Snow
- As the sun sets and colder air filters in, the rain changes over to snow. This will likely take place overnight Thursday into Friday, from west to east.
- By daybreak Friday, all is snow and it’s coming down good. This steady and heavy snow continues through the day Friday and overnight as well.
- Snow continues to fall most of Saturday, and even parts of Christmas day will feature a few snow showers.
- By the time all is said and done, a good amount of snow will be on the ground, but there are still some differences among long range models. Right now we’re leaning towards areas closer to Lake Erie have a few inches, maybe up to half a foot. But the higher totals look to be further inland especially in the west and north zones, where a foot of snow could be possible.
🌬️ Wind
- Thursday winds start to pick up, but it’s Friday that we see the strongest winds.
- Gusts Friday will at times exceed 50mph.
- Saturday they’ll still be high, gusting over 35mph.
- Sunday gusts will be over 20mph.
🥶 Cold
- Behind this front an arctic airmass moves in, giving way to bitterly cold temperatures.
- It’s going to feel well below zero most of Friday.
- Wind chills both Saturday and Christmas day will be below zero in the morning, and in single digits in the afternoon.
Other Headlines
- Winter starts tomorrow
- The winter solstice is at 4:47pm Wednesday.