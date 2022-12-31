Rain continues for Metro Detroit for New Years Eve, Wintry Mix possible Sunday Morning

After a soggy end to the week with rain for everyone as we worked throughout our Friday, we will continue the wet weather for the final day of 2022, and also bring a little wintry weather into the forecast for the first day of 2023.

The rain continues as we work into the beginning of the weekend on Saturday. This is as the cold front will continue to move East of the region as we work throughout the day Most places should end up with at least a half an inch of rainfall, some places seeing up to an inch of rainfall before it’s all said and done. Expect the rain to wind down as we work through the late afternoon and into the early evening hours tonight. High temperatures remaining steady in the lower 40s heading into Saturday afternoon.

Then, as we watch and upper-level disturbance quickly move into the area behind the cold front, we will keep the chance of a light wintry mix into the forecast overnight tonight and into Sunday Morning for New Year’s Day. It should not stick around all day, but we cannot rule out the light wintry mix to start the New Year. As of right now, it does not look like we will see any accumulation from the wintry mix on Sunday Morning. We will start off near or just below the freezing mark, and warm into the lower to mid 40s by Sunday afternoon.

Another frontal boundary looks to move into the region as we work into the middle of next week. We will keep the cloudy skies into the forecast working into Monday. High temperatures remaining into the middle 40s by Monday afternoon.

Rain will over spread the region as we go from Monday night and into Tuesday as our next cold front works towards the region. We’re also going to see another surge in warm temperatures heading into next Tuesday as well, where most of us will take a run at 60° by the time we get to Tuesday afternoon. This will also bring another good slug of moisture into the region as we work into the start of the first week of the new year.

The rain showers will continue into the middle of the week on Wednesday as well as this system moves off to the East, but cooler temperatures will also move into the region. High temperatures only heading for the upper 40s by Wednesday afternoon.

With moisture sticking around behind this cold front, and colder air moving into the region as well, we are keeping a chance of snow showers into the forecast as we work into Thursday. As of right now, it is too early to talk about if we could see any snow accumulation with this system. High temperatures will be near average, holding into the upper 30s by Thursday afternoon.

High pressure begins to work into the region as we head into the end of the first week of 2023. We will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds into the forecast for Friday with continue colder temperatures sticking around. High temperatures making it into the middle 30s by Friday afternoon, which is very close to where we should be for early January.