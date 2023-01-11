Wintry mix, cooler temps to end work week in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – We have one more day in the 40s, and then things turn much cooler for the weekend in Metro Detroit.

Overnight

A few evening showers followed by cloudy skies ensue overnight, with possible patchy fog as well. Mild temps in the upper 30s. Wind ESE 5mph.

Thursday

A few rain showers in the afternoon and evening, especially on the east side. Highs in the low 40s. Then in the evening, rain will mix with snow and eventually change to all snow. Amounts will be light, with perhaps a half inch to an inch up in the thumb.

Friday

Friday has a few flakes in the morning, otherwise lots of clouds, and a bit colder with a high of only 35.

Weekend forecast

The weekend looks dry, with some much-needed sunshine for Saturday highs in the low 30s. Then another system comes into play for the beginning of the work week.

For my full forecast, watch the video player above.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.