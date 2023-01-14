Sunshine continues Sunday; rain, snow next week in Metro Detroit

As the high-pressure center moves off to the east into the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will keep the sunshine in the forecast for the end of the weekend but bring a little more cloud cover into the forecast as we work throughout the day.

High temperatures are a little warmer than on Saturday as we head for the upper 30s by Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead in the next week, we have two systems that will bring the chance of precipitation into the region. One for the first half of the week, and one for the second half of the week.

Monday

Our first system moves into the region, beginning late on Monday night.

Expect the cloud cover to increase overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.

We will remain dry for most of the day on Monday, with rain showers moving into the region as we work throughout the evening hours.

High temperatures heading to the lower 40 by Monday afternoon. This could start off as a light rain/snow mix for portions of the area before quickly going over to rain.

Tuesday

As our first area of low pressure moves off to the east working into our Tuesday, we will keep the rain showers in the forecast as we work throughout Tuesday afternoon and early on Tuesday evening.

High temperatures remain well above average into Tuesday as we head into the upper 40s by Tuesday afternoon.

Mid to end of next week

We will keep the cloud cover in the forecast as we work through Wednesday before our next system moves in as we work through the end of the week.

That starts with a little bit of a wintry mix of rain and snow as we work into the early morning hours on Thursday.

Temperatures will be near or just below the freezing mark, so we are expecting just a little bit of wintry weather to start the day on Thursday.

As temperatures warm above freezing heading into Thursday afternoon, we will take this over to rain showers for everyone. High temperatures remain in the 40s by Thursday afternoon.

The one thing we will need to keep an eye on is the track of the low-pressure center working into Thursday and Friday. If the trend of the low continues to work South and East, this could potentially end up being a wintrier scenario for portions of the region at the end of the week.

As this low-pressure system moves off to the east, we will get colder air working into the end of next week on Friday.

So rain showers will go over to snow showers as we work into the end of next week. High temperatures remain in the mid to upper 30s by Friday afternoon.

For the beginning of next weekend, we will keep the cloud cover in the forecast as we work into next Saturday. Cold temperatures will be sticking around, we remain in the 30s for Saturday afternoon.