Is it time to break out our sleds yet? What we know about expected snow in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – After a cloudy and cold start to our weekend, while it has been a tranquil start to the weekend, we will bring active weather forecast as we head through the end of the weekend.

We will keep the cloud cover in the forecast through the overnight hours tonight. Mostly cloudy skies becoming overcast is anticipated. Cold temperatures also stick around, with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s.

We are expecting snow to move into the region as we had through the end of the weekend on Sunday. Expect snow to move into the area during the morning hours on Sunday and will continue for most of the day. This will not be a major system moving through the region. Most of us seeing about an inch of snow, and in some places, closer to 2 inches before the snow winds down Sunday evening. High temperatures remain in the low to mid-30s.

Looking forward to next week

As this system moves off to the east, we will keep the cloud cover in early on Monday morning, but expect sunshine to move it as we had throughout the day. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 30s by Monday afternoon.

The dry weather sticks around as we work throughout your Tuesday, but expect the clouds to increase Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. High temperature remaining in the 30s by Tuesday afternoon.

Our attention then shifts to a bigger system heading our way as we head into the middle of the week on Wednesday. An area of low pressure will develop over the Midwestern United States and pick up plenty of gulf moisture to work with as it moves to the Northeast. As of right now, the models have that center of low pressure far enough to the south and east, with cold air remaining in place over southeastern Michigan that this event would be primarily snow for everybody.

Early indications are that we could see at least a few inches of snow working into the middle of the week, some of the models are showing 3 to 6 inches of snow before it’s all said and done late Wednesday night. This could result in a snow day for some kids from school and perhaps a work-from-home day for some adults with snow falling for most of the day. High temperatures remain in the lower 30s by Wednesday afternoon.

Once that system moves off to the east, we will keep the cloud cover in cold temperatures in the forecast, working into the end of next week. With the low-pressure system moving off to the East, we will keep the chance of some light snow showers in the forecast on Thursday.

High temperatures hold right around that 30° mark by Thursday, and drop into the upper 20s, with lows in the teens by the time we get to the end of next week.