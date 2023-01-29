Sub-freezing temps move into Metro Detroit, stick around for next week -- here’s what to expect

Detroit, MI – After most of the region, saw a little bit of wintry weather overnight on Saturday and early Sunday morning, we’ve got the cloud cover around for most of Sunday with cold temperatures as well.

It looks like we are starting a colder trend for all of southeastern Michigan, where we will not see the freezing mark for at least the next seven days.

As we work into the overnight hours Sunday, we will keep the chance of a few snowflakes in the forecast throughout mid-evening. Otherwise, skies can be expected to be mostly cloudy with overnight lows dropping into the lower 20s for just about everybody.

For the first part of next week, we’re going to watch an upper-level disturbance roll through the region. This will bring the chance of a few light snow showers, or a light wintry mix for some of us as we work throughout the day on Monday. This is not going to be an all-day event, but don’t be surprised to see a few snowflakes flying around or a little bit of a wintry mix. High temperatures heading for the upper 20s by Monday afternoon.

Working into Tuesday, we’re going to keep the cloud cover in the forecast, but cold temperatures start to work into the region as well. Despite the cloud cover, high temperatures are only going to make it to the upper teens by Tuesday afternoon.

With this arctic air mass in place, overnight lows will drop into the single digits Monday night and Tuesday night, before moderating just a bit into the lower end of the teens Wednesday night and Thursday night.

High pressure will be in the region as we work into the second half of the week, so expect plenty of sunshine as we work through Wednesday.

A few clouds roll into the forecast as we go from Thursday to the end of the week on Friday. High temperatures in the mid to upper 20s can be expected on both days. Keep in mind, our average daytime high is in the lower 30s working into next week, so we will be running about 10 degrees colder than average.

Next weekend we get a little more moisture into the region, so we will increase the cloud cover, but as of right now we will stay dry. High temperatures remain in the mid to upper 20s, with overnight lows into the lower end of the teens Saturday night and heading into next Sunday night as well.

Short-term forecast:

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies; light snow showers winding down by mid-evening. Low: 21. Winds: North 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. A chance of a light snow shower/wintry mix. High: 28. Winds: Northwest 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold. Low: 6. Wind chills below zero overnight are possible. Winds: Northwest 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Continued cold. High: 19. Wind chills in the single digits to lower teens are possible. Winds: West 5-10 MPH.