Metro Detroit weather: Throwback Thursday to Winter

4 Warn Weather – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Sunrise is at 7:28 a.m.

Today, we are trading the 60-degree highs from yesterday for snow showers by later this evening. We are waking up to much cooler conditions this morning and temperatures are expected to stay steady in the 30s throughout much of the day before taking a tumble into the 20s tonight. However, it will feel like the 20s throughout the day with the wind chill.

We start to see rain showers moving in around 10 a.m. this morning. However, a mix of sleet and freezing rain is anticipated late this morning for our northern counties. The changeover to a wintry mix likely won’t happen across the heart of Metro Detroit until this afternoon when surface temperatures finally hit the freezing mark.

Slick road conditions this evening will be the primary concern. After sunset we will see snow showers pass through Southeast Michigan.

Into the thumb, total snow accumulations of 3-5 inches will be possible.

Sunset is at 6:07 p.m.

Tracking a frigid Friday. Decreasing clouds and blustery with highs in the 20s and single digit wind chills. The blast of cold will be brief as we rebound into the 40s this weekend with returning sunshine.