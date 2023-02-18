Warmer temps for end of weekend before precipitation moves into region -- what you can expect

It’s been a beautiful day today across Southeastern Michigan with plenty of sunshine and much warmer temperatures today than we had to end the week, and we will continue our warming trend as we continue working into the end of the weekend.

For the overnight hours Saturday, we have a weak disturbance move into the region working into the overnight and into the first part of Sunday. Expect the clouds to increase, with skies becoming mostly cloudy. Overnight lows are not as cold as what we had earlier on Saturday, with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s to near the freezing mark.

We will keep the cloud cover in the forecast for the end of the weekend on Sunday, so more clouds to start the day, then we will decrease the clouds as the disturbance moves off to the east by the late morning hours. Expect some sunshine to move in for the afternoon hours before the clouds increase across the region once again. High temperatures warmer than what we had across the region on Saturday, we will head into the upper 40s and lower 50s for Sunday afternoon.

An active weather pattern moves into the forecast for the middle of next week, we will see a few disturbances roll through the region.

Expect a mix of rain and snow to move into the region as we work throughout Tuesday with high temperatures heading for the middle 40s by Tuesday afternoon.

We will keep the chance of rain and snow showers in the forecast as we head throughout Wednesday with colder temperatures working into the region with high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s by Wednesday afternoon.

A better chance of a wintry mixed precipitation moves in as we work throughout Thursday. High temperatures remain in the low 40s by Thursday afternoon before we bring some drier weather into the region for the end of next week. We will keep mostly cloudy skies in the forecast, with high temperatures heading for the lower 30s by Friday afternoon.

Yet another disturbance will move through the region for the first part of next weekend. Expect cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers, especially for the first half of the day. High temperatures remain in the upper 30s.