Winter’s not over yet as ice, snow will cause problems midweek in Metro Detroit

I don’t know about you, but I mentally packed winter away, and spring felt like it was just around the corner. Mother nature, however, said not so fast.

Wednesday

An impactful winter storm system will move into Metro Detroit during the afternoon Wednesday and continue through midday Thursday. Rain, freezing rain, and snow are all possible, depending on where you live.

South of I-94 sees more rain, north more freezing rain and snow. It’s a somewhat complicated forecast because the type of precipitation depends heavily on the warm front and how far it eases northward. The main concern is ice, but north of M-59, there could also be some heavier snow.

Remember that this system is more than 36 hours away at this point. Tuesday looks fairly quiet with a mix of clouds, sun, and temperatures in the 30s.

The one snag Tuesday will be very breezy conditions with winds WNW 15-25 and a few higher gusts.

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect from 12 p.m. Wednesday until 12 p.m. Thursday; Lots to talk about in the forecast tonight at 11 p.m. on Local 4 News.

