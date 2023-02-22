32º

LIVE

Weather

LIVE COVERAGE: Monitoring conditions around Metro Detroit amid messy winter storm

Snow, rain, ice possible Wednesday, Thursday in SE Michigan

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Tags: 4Warn Weather
Kim Adams (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – The Local 4 News team is monitoring conditions around Metro Detroit on Wednesday as a winter storm arrives in the region and across the state, bringing with it rain, snow and ice.

The storm may cause dangerous conditions, especially on the road, on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Snow is more of a concern in the northern parts of the state, while ice is a primary concern in the southern half of the Lower Peninsula. Click here for the latest forecast.

We’ll be tracking live updates on Local 4 and streaming on Local 4+.

Watch live coverage below:

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

email

twitter