LIVE COVERAGE: Monitoring conditions around Metro Detroit amid messy winter storm

4Warn Weather – The Local 4 News team is monitoring conditions around Metro Detroit on Wednesday as a winter storm arrives in the region and across the state, bringing with it rain, snow and ice.

The storm may cause dangerous conditions, especially on the road, on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Snow is more of a concern in the northern parts of the state, while ice is a primary concern in the southern half of the Lower Peninsula. Click here for the latest forecast.

We’ll be tracking live updates on Local 4 and streaming on Local 4+.

Watch live coverage below: