Live radar: Tracking mid-week storm bringing rain, snow, ice to Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – A winter storm is expected to drop rain, freezing rain, snow and ice across different parts of Metro Detroit on Wednesday and into Thursday.

Counties across Metro Detroit are either under a winter storm warning, an ice storm warning, or a winter weather advisory for all of Wednesday, Feb. 22. Some areas could see snow accumulation, while others could receive freezing rain or regular rain, which poses a flooding risk. The type of precipitation will vary by area and by temperature. Click here to read the latest forecast.

Helpful explanation: Winter storm, ice warnings issued for Metro Detroit Wednesday, Thursday: Here’s what that means

The most intense precipitation is expected to arrive around noon or 1 p.m. Wednesday. Our live radar will be tracking the storm by the minute as it moves across Southeast Michigan.

You can view the live radar in the video player above.

You can also check out the interactive radar below.

Driving tips: Metro Detroit ice storm could create ‘dangerous’ driving conditions: How to prepare