Here are ice, snow totals across Metro Detroit following winter storm

4Warn Weather – A winter storm blew through Southeast Michigan Wednesday, leaving communities with significant ice and snow and causing expansive power outages.

On Thursday morning, we’re getting a look at ice and snow accumulation totals from the Feb. 23 storm.

According to the National Weather Service, some of the most significant snowfall was recorded in Huron and Midland counties. Some of the most significant accumulation from freezing rain was recorded in Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

We’re sharing the Metro Detroit ice and snow totals provided by the NWS so far. Below you’ll find the data in graph form and table form.

Ice totals, as of Thursday morning

Rain fell across parts of the region Wednesday, which then froze as it came into contact with cold surfaces. This is called freezing rain.

As the ice accumulates, it becomes heavy and can cause damage, depending on the amount.

Ice accumulations of .25 inches or less can contribute to minor power outages, and will coat trees and windshields.

Ice accumulations between .25 inches and .5 inches can lead to many power outages, cause dangerously slick road conditions and some tree damage.

Ice accumulations higher than .5 inches can lead to widespread power outages, downed trees and significantly dangerous travel conditions.

Ice accumulations can be hard to measure, however, especially when winds are strong.

4Warn Meteorologist Kim Adams breaks it down: Why ice is so hard to measure (and how to do it)

Snow totals, as of Thursday morning

