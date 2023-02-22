‘Significant icing’ expected in Metro Detroit, but it’ll be hard to measure -- here’s why

4Warn Weather – Go digging in the junk drawer and find that ruler!

A winter storm is bringing rain, snow and ice to Metro Detroit on Wednesday, Feb. 22. An ice storm warning has even been issued for several counties through Thursday morning, with the National Weather Service saying that “significant icing” is expected.

But measuring that ice is going to be very difficult for a couple of reasons.

Why ice accumulation is hard to measure

Unlike snow, ice does not form evenly on the surfaces it accumulates on. Freezing rain falls as rain, and then freezes once it comes into contact with a cold surface.

Gravity causes water to run to the bottom of an object, such as a tree branch, and then freeze. The result is a thicker coating of ice on one side of the object, compared to less ice on the opposite side.

The wind we will have on Wednesday will also cause the ice to form in an uneven fashion.

How to properly measure ice

According to the National Weather Service, here is how to properly measure ice with just a ruler, pencil and paper:

Locate an ice-covered object that is out in the open. Move to a position where you can see both the thickest and thinnest portions of ice coating on the object from one side to the other. Using the ruler, measure the thickest part of the ice, from the edge of the object to the edge of the ice. Record that value on your paper. Then, measure the thinnest part of the ice, from the edge of the object to the edge of the ice. Record that value on your paper. Add the two values together and then divide by two. The resulting value is your ice accumulation.

