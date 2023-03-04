Metro Detroit snow totals by city -- see how much snowfall was reported from Friday’s storm

Metro Detroit received another heavy dose of snow Friday evening and into the night, with some cities reporting more than 10 inches.
Snow totals have started to come in now that the storm has ended. You can see a list of the cities included in those early reports below.
Genesee County
- Flint -- 5 inches
Lapeer County
- Lapeer -- 10 inches
Livingston County
- Howell -- 11 inches
- Tyrone Township -- 10 inches
Macomb County
- Eastpointe -- 4.3 inches
- Shelby Township -- 7.4 inches
- St. Clair Shores -- 4.1 inches
Oakland County
- Auburn Hills -- 7.5 inches
- Beverly Hills -- 5 inches
- Commerce Township -- 10.1 inches
- Farmington Hills -- 7 inches
- Holly -- 10.5 inches
- Huntington Woods -- 4 inches
- Milford Township -- 10.3 inches
- Rochester Hills -- 10.5 inches
- Waterford Township -- 9.6 inches
- White Lake -- 9.3 inches
- Wolverine Lake -- 8 inches
St. Clair County
- Marysville -- 6.3 inches
Washtenaw County
- Ann Arbor -- 9 inches
- Dexter -- 7.3 inches
- Ypsilanti -- 7.8 inches
Wayne County
- Belleville -- 5 inches
- Garden City -- 6.6 inches
- Northville -- 7.5 inches
- Romulus -- 6.2 inches
- Wyandotte -- 5.5 inches