Metro Detroit snow totals by city -- see how much snowfall was reported from Friday’s storm

Metro Detroit received another heavy dose of snow Friday evening and into the night, with some cities reporting more than 10 inches.

Snow totals have started to come in now that the storm has ended. You can see a list of the cities included in those early reports below.

Genesee County

Flint -- 5 inches

Lapeer County

Lapeer -- 10 inches

Livingston County

Howell -- 11 inches

Tyrone Township -- 10 inches

Macomb County

Eastpointe -- 4.3 inches

Shelby Township -- 7.4 inches

St. Clair Shores -- 4.1 inches

Oakland County

Auburn Hills -- 7.5 inches

Beverly Hills -- 5 inches

Commerce Township -- 10.1 inches

Farmington Hills -- 7 inches

Holly -- 10.5 inches

Huntington Woods -- 4 inches

Milford Township -- 10.3 inches

Rochester Hills -- 10.5 inches

Waterford Township -- 9.6 inches

White Lake -- 9.3 inches

Wolverine Lake -- 8 inches

St. Clair County

Marysville -- 6.3 inches

Washtenaw County

Ann Arbor -- 9 inches

Dexter -- 7.3 inches

Ypsilanti -- 7.8 inches

Wayne County