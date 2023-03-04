37º

Metro Detroit snow totals by city -- see how much snowfall was reported from Friday’s storm

Some cities reporting 10+ inches of snowfall

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: March 2023 Winter Storm
A car covered in snow.

Metro Detroit received another heavy dose of snow Friday evening and into the night, with some cities reporting more than 10 inches.

Snow totals have started to come in now that the storm has ended. You can see a list of the cities included in those early reports below.

Genesee County

  • Flint -- 5 inches

Lapeer County

  • Lapeer -- 10 inches

Livingston County

  • Howell -- 11 inches
  • Tyrone Township -- 10 inches

Macomb County

  • Eastpointe -- 4.3 inches
  • Shelby Township -- 7.4 inches
  • St. Clair Shores -- 4.1 inches

Oakland County

  • Auburn Hills -- 7.5 inches
  • Beverly Hills -- 5 inches
  • Commerce Township -- 10.1 inches
  • Farmington Hills -- 7 inches
  • Holly -- 10.5 inches
  • Huntington Woods -- 4 inches
  • Milford Township -- 10.3 inches
  • Rochester Hills -- 10.5 inches
  • Waterford Township -- 9.6 inches
  • White Lake -- 9.3 inches
  • Wolverine Lake -- 8 inches

St. Clair County

  • Marysville -- 6.3 inches

Washtenaw County

  • Ann Arbor -- 9 inches
  • Dexter -- 7.3 inches
  • Ypsilanti -- 7.8 inches

Wayne County

  • Belleville -- 5 inches
  • Garden City -- 6.6 inches
  • Northville -- 7.5 inches
  • Romulus -- 6.2 inches
  • Wyandotte -- 5.5 inches

