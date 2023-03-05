Breaking down Monday snow chances in Metro Detroit, possible rain-snow mix later in week

4Warn Weather – After a few light rain-snow showers on Saturday night, it has turned into a nice Sunday, with plenty of sunshine and milder temperatures. But we are looking for changes to move into the region as we head through the overnight and into the beginning of next week.

Expect clouds to increase as we work through the mid to late evening hours Sunday. With temperature cooling off to near the freezing mark, and moisture moving into the region, we will begin to see snow move into the region.

Monday snow chances

In our southern communities, as warmer air tries to move into the region, we could see a brief changeover to a mix of rain and snow showers heading toward sunrise, but snow should be the primary precipitation type. Overnight lows hovering right around the freezing mark for most everyone.

As our next frontal boundary moves through the region, we will look for a break in the precipitation from mid- to late morning into the afternoon hours before rain and snow showers once again move in by the late afternoon hours and into the evening.

High temperatures warning into the lower 40s for Monday afternoon. Breezy winds will also stick around as we head throughout the day, gusting as high as 25 MPH.

Middle of next week

High pressure begins to move into the region, working into the middle of the week. While we will start off the day with plenty of cloud cover on Tuesday, expect the clouds to decrease and the sunshine to increase.

Colder temperatures will stick around throughout the day, as well, with high temperatures only heading into the upper 30s by Tuesday afternoon.

High pressure will stick around for the middle of the week, bringing a break from the active weather pattern. High temperatures remain in the upper 30s from Wednesday and into Thursday.

Chance of rain, snow later in week

Our next low-pressure system moves into the region as we work into the end of the week and the first part of next weekend. As of right now, we will keep the chance of rain and snow showers in the forecast for the end of the week before colder air works into the region.

The rain and snow showers will change over to snow showers behind the low-pressure center as it works to the East.

Now, it must be noted that some of the models have this system primarily as snow instead of the rain-snow mix that I am keeping into the forecast. We will continue to fine tune this part of the forecast as we work through the next few days.

Once that system moves out of the region, we will keep the cloud cover into the forecast for the end of next weekend. That also is another sign that spring is just around the corner.

Daylight Saving Time begins next Sunday -- remember to set your clocks ahead one hour next Sunday morning.

Upcoming forecast bullet points