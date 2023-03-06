Rain, sleet, snow all fall during evening commute in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

Rain, sleet, and snow all fall during the evening commute. Overnight the precipitation changes to all snow. Very light amounts of a half inch to an inch around most of Metro Detroit.

4Warn Weather – After the snow we had on Friday, the last thing most of us wanted to see was more snow, but overnight Monday, we could pick up just a little bit more.

Rain, sleet, and snow all fall during the evening commute. Overnight the precipitation changes to all snow. Very light amounts of a half inch to an inch around most of Metro Detroit.

But north of I-69 could pick up a couple of inches. The good news is the snow ends before the morning commute on Tuesday. Lows Monday night drop to around 30 degrees.

Tuesday

A mix of clouds and sun for Tuesday, with highs right around 40 degrees; Wednesday and Thursday both look to be dry, with temps about a degree or two below normal with highs right around 41.

Weekend forecast

Another system moves in for Friday and looks to bring a fresh coating of snow to Metro Detroit. More details are coming up tonight at 11 p.m.

The 4Warn weather team is tracking the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.