Sunshine returns with snow by end of week in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Soak up the sun while you can because, as you well know, it won’t last forever.

Wednesday

Abundant sunshine on Tuesday returns for the day on Wednesday. There are a few more clouds but another beautiful day on tap with highs in the low 40s.

Thursday

Thursday’s high pressure starts to erode as our next system approaches by the end of the week—mostly cloudy skies with highs back into the low 40s. Our normal high is now 43.

Friday

Here we go again! Another storm system moves into Southeast Michigan, but this one is a bit different from last Friday. At this point, it looks to arrive in the morning and continue through much of the day. So a longer duration event with lower hourly snowfall rates.

Until we get our high-resolution, short-term models, it is too early to talk about snow totals and exact timing. But it does appear to be a mostly snow event with enough to need a shovel.

More details on the track of this storm coming up tonight at 11 p.m.

