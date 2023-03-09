Winter weather advisory issued as snowstorm approaches Metro Detroit -- what we know

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m. Thursday and continues through 2 p.m. Friday. Snow will fall just after midnight and increase coverage and intensity throughout the morning commute.

4Warn Weather – Hard to believe, with all the warm, beautiful sunshine we had Thursday, that a winter storm is right around the corner.

Expect snowfall rates of about a half inch to an inch per hour in Friday’s early morning hours. Winds will also pick up out of the north at 10-20mph with gusts as high as 30-35mph.

Snow totals range anywhere from three to six inches, with the average being four to five inches. Snow will taper off in the afternoon, and as long as plows can clear the roads in time, the evening commute looks better than the morning commute, although there could still be some snow and ice-covered secondary roads.

Highs Friday only reach the low 30s with wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s.

Next week

Another system could bring a bit more snow Sunday night into Monday.

