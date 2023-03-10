31º

LIVE

Weather

LIVE COVERAGE: Monitoring snowy conditions around Metro Detroit on Friday

Snowstorm to drop most snow Friday morning

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Tags: 4Warn Weather
4Warn Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy on March 10, 2023 (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – The Local 4 News team is monitoring conditions around Metro Detroit on Friday as a winter storm drops at least a few inches of snow across the region.

Most of Southeast Michigan is expected to receive 3-5 inches of snow by the storm’s end. The heaviest snowfall is occurring during the morning hours, and should taper off in the afternoon for most, and in evening for some. Click here for the latest forecast.

The snow, mixed with breezy winds, could cause dangerous conditions on the road.

We’ll be tracking live updates on Local 4 and streaming on Local 4+.

Watch live coverage below:

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

email

twitter