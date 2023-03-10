LIVE COVERAGE: Monitoring snowy conditions around Metro Detroit on Friday

4Warn Weather – The Local 4 News team is monitoring conditions around Metro Detroit on Friday as a winter storm drops at least a few inches of snow across the region.

Most of Southeast Michigan is expected to receive 3-5 inches of snow by the storm’s end. The heaviest snowfall is occurring during the morning hours, and should taper off in the afternoon for most, and in evening for some. Click here for the latest forecast.

The snow, mixed with breezy winds, could cause dangerous conditions on the road.

We’ll be tracking live updates on Local 4 and streaming on Local 4+.

