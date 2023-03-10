Snowstorm ends, but more is expected this weekend in Metro Detroit

Another Friday storm played out pretty much as expected. Snow will continue to taper off this evening, with the exception being St. Clair and Sanilac counties.

Another Friday storm played out pretty much as expected. Snow will continue to taper off this evening, with the exception being St. Clair and Sanilac counties.

Those areas will continue under a Winter Weather Advisory until 8 p.m., and the rest of Metro Detroit will enjoy a quiet start to the weekend, mostly cloudy and cold Friday night with lows in the mid-20s.

Weekend forecast

Saturday looks to be mostly cloudy, but a few breaks of sunshine midday will make for a decent start to the weekend. Highs continue to be below normal, around 34 degrees.

Don’t forget to spring forward one hour!

Light snow returns on Sunday and again on Monday. I am still working out the timing and exact amounts. But at this point, it does not appear to be too impactful, with just a couple to a few inches between the two days. At this point, light snow arrives early Sunday morning, then a break, and returns Monday. I will definitely be fine-tuning the forecast over the next 24 hours.

