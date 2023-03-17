Here’s when to expect snow, rain during St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Windy start to weekend in Metro Detroit as highs will struggle to reach 30 degrees.

A breezy and cool end to St. Patricks Day with the low Friday dropping to 24 degrees, but wind chills will be in the single digits by Saturday morning.

Weekend forecast

A windy and cold start to the weekend with highs Saturday struggling to make it to 30 degrees; Winds out the west 15-25mph will make it feel like it’s in the teens throughout most of the day. There will also be a few snow bands moving through the area. If you find yourself under one on the road, there could be a brief period of reduced visibility and a quick coating.

Sunshine returns Sunday but is still cold, with highs only in the upper 30s.

Next week

Spring arrives Monday, and the future forecast is definitely showing signs of much warmer weather on the way.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.