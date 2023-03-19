Snow showers wind down, gusty winds continue to end weekend in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – The final weekend of winter is reminding us of the season. After windy and at times snowy conditions, Saturday night will be cold and breezy with decreasing clouds.

Overnight lows will be around 20 degrees, but wind chills will be in the single digits. Westerly winds will be 15-25 mph. A few flurries are possible.

Sunday will live up to its name and remind us that it is almost spring. The morning will begin with partly cloudy skies. Then, by late morning and afternoon, we will have mostly sunny conditions. Highs will be near 40 degrees. Once again, it will feel cooler due to the westerly winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts of up to 25 mph.

Skies will remain mostly clear Sunday night. Lows will be in the mid 20s.

Monday, we welcome spring at 5:24 p.m. and see the return of normal temperatures. Under partly cloudy skies, highs will push into the mid 40s.

