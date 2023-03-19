Sunshine, breezy winds & warmer temperatures move into Metro Detroit for Sunday

Expect sunshine to move into the area for Sunday as high-pressure builds into the region. Warmer temperatures are on the way as we add about 5-10 degrees from Sunday, heading for the lower 40s by the afternoon.

Drier weather sticks around for the first few days of next week, and the warming trend continues. High temperatures making it into the upper 40s on Monday and into the 50s on Tuesday. Sunshine on Monday will give way to a few more clouds for Tuesday. Monday also brings the first day of Spring, set to begin at 5:24 PM, and the weather will feel like Spring for a few days looking ahead into the middle of the week.

Our next chance of rain moves into the region by the middle of the week for Wednesday. High temperatures getting even warmer as we are forecasting temperatures to make it into the lower 50s again, before the middle to upper 50s move into the region on Thursday.

The rain showers will move out of the region for the end of the week on Friday. As of this morning, it looks like the bulk of the rain will move out Friday Morning bringing some dry weather for the afternoon and evening hours, but also bringing some colder air into the region as well. High temperatures in the 40s for Friday afternoon.

For the beginning of next weekend, the forecast models are split right now, but some of the models keep us dry, and some bring a chance of rain and snow showers into the region. So, we will keep a chance of rain and snow showers into the forecast. Temperatures starting off around the freezing mark and heading into the 40s by the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Continued breezy and chilly. High: 40. Winds: West 10-20 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Low: 27. Winds: Southwest 5-15 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

MONDAY (FIRST DAY OF SPRING): Mostly sunny skies. Breezy winds anticipated. High: 48. Winds: Southwest 10-20 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, skies becoming partly cloudy. Low: 34. Winds: Southwest 5-15 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH.