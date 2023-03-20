49º

Sunshine, milder temperatures head our way as spring arrives in Metro Detroit

Tuesday, Wednesday highs in lower 50s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

4Warn Weather – Sunshine fills the sky on this beautiful start to the work week. Even more exciting is the arrival of spring at 5:24 p.m.

Tuesday

Warmer temps head our way starting Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. Partly cloudy skies will make for the perfect first full day of spring.

Wednesday

Wednesday will start dry, but clouds increase through the afternoon, and rain moves in. This rain continues through at least the first half of Thursday. Highs Wednesday in the mid-50s and upper 50s for Thursday.

