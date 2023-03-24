Wind Advisory issued this weekend for parts of Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

A Wind Advisory goes into effect for Southeast Lower Michigan beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and continuing until midnight.

4Warn Weather – A Wind Advisory goes into effect for Southeast Lower Michigan beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and continuing until midnight.

Sustained winds reach 20-30mph with gusts as high as 50mph; This is strong enough to knock over patio furniture and garbage cans and cause power outages.

Mostly cloudy and dry this evening. Rain comes in around midnight. Around 3 a.m., areas north of M-59 could see a few wet snowflakes mix in. Chilly overnight, too, with lows in the mid-30s.

Saturday looks to be a bit sloppy. Heavy rain in the morning, tapering off by late afternoon. We could see a return to light snow by evening, especially up into the thumb. Very windy Saturday, with wind gusts as high as 40-50mph at times. Highs in the low 50s.

Sunday

Sunday will be much quieter, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching 51 degrees.

Another system brings us a chance for a wintry mix to start the workweek. More on that coming up at 11 p.m.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.