Mid-week wintry mix on track for Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

DETROIT – Here’s your 4Warn Weather forecast for Tuesday evening and beyond.
Wintry mix Wednesday
- Still on track for some mid-day rain and snow Wednesday.
- The front producing this precipitation should have everything start as snow, but as temperatures warm through the day, the atmosphere will be more conducive to having rainfall, mainly south of M-59.
- With that being said, a light accumulation remains possible north of there, or maybe a couple of tenths.
- In terms of impacts, it still looks like it’ll be wet roads for the most part.
Late week rain, wind, snow
- This second system continues to look like the more impactful one of the two this week.
- Rain, wind, and snow are all expected.
- Rain arrives Friday and could be heavy at times. Also, I can’t rule out a rumble of thunder Friday evening.
- The precipitation is still falling on Saturday, but as cold air takes over, we’ll see morning rain change to afternoon and evening snow.
- Winds will be high on both days! Gusts over 45mph are looking more and more likely, especially Saturday.
Warming things up
- Numbers are trending upward for the most part over the next week.
- We’re in the lower 60s Friday, dip slightly in the 50s this weekend, then back in the 60s early next week!
