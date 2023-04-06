Expect sunshine, highs close to 60 degrees on Easter Sunday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – The sun broke out Thursday afternoon, and boy, does it feel nice! The good news is more is on the way for Friday.

Friday

A little cooler than usual for the end of the week. Sunshine will push Friday’s highs into the low 50s when we should be in the mid-50s this time of year.

Saturday

Saturday brings more sun with a few clouds and a high of 52.

Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday starts off chilly, with morning lows in the upper 30s. But another day filled with sunshine brings our high to 55.

Then a huge warm-up begins next week! Can’t wait to tell you all about it coming up tonight at 11 p.m.

