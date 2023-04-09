Pleasant end to weekend before warm-up in Metro Detroit -- what you should know

4Warn Weather – The clear skies will provide the region with a spectacular sunset at 8:07 p.m. Lows will be in the mid to lower 30s. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

On Monday, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Temperatures will range from 65 to 70 degrees. Southwesterly winds will be 5 to 10 mph.

When we get to Mondy night, the skies will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

Then, the warmth will go up a notch.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy to partly sunny. A warm southwesterly breeze will be 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine and highs around 70 degrees.

Thursday and Friday, sunny to mostly sunny conditions. Highs will range from mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Don’t forget the sunscreen.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

