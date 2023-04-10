Metro Detroit heating up, flirting with 80s this week

4Warn Weather – Welcome to Monday!

We’ll start off with plenty of sunshine today. Early morning lows are not quite as cool, hanging around 40 degrees. This is just the beginning of a nice warm-up we’ll have through the week.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:01 a.m.

Expect some mid-to-high level clouds to mix in during the afternoon. A lot of the moisture with those clouds will fizzle out before they reach Metro Detroit, so we aren’t expecting any rain showers in the forecast.

Highs will climb into the mid and upper 60s Monday afternoon -- another great car washing forecast!

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:09 p.m.

Lingering cloud cover will keep temperatures from tumbling overnight into Tuesday.

Warm temps, dry air

Lows will be on the milder side on either side of 50 degrees Tuesday morning.

Expect dry air across the area through at least Friday, with just some periodic clouds mixing in.

Highs will be well into the 70s Tuesday through Friday. We may even get close to hitting 80 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, putting us a good 20-25 degrees above seasonal averages.

Rain possible Saturday

Our next chance for rain does return this upcoming weekend.

As of now, it looks like there may be a sprinkle or two next Saturday morning, with the greatest rain chances Saturday afternoon.

It is also possible that some snow will be moving in next Monday behind that weekend system -- though our temperatures have been trending well above freezing, so it is more likely that we would see rain in Southeast Michigan. Still, it’s worth noting that it’s a possibility, though we are too far to out to say for certain.

We’ll iron things out as we get closer to next weekend. For now, clear skies and warm highs!

