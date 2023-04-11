Tracking hot temperatures in Metro Detroit as temps could reach up to 80 degrees in April

It feels more like summer than spring Tuesday afternoon across Metro Detroit as temps are already in the mid to upper 70s, and it gets even warmer Wednesday.

4Warn Weather – It feels more like summer than spring Tuesday afternoon across Metro Detroit as temps are already in the mid to upper 70s, and it gets even warmer Wednesday.

Very mild overnight with lows in the mid-50s; this is where our high temperatures should be this time of year. Winds calm down as well out of the west at five to 10mph.

Wednesday

Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. Still a bit breezy. West winds 10-20mph.

Thursday

More sun and an even warmer Thursday, as we could hit 80 either Wednesday or Thursday. But a better chance Thursday.

Weekend forecast

Some rain ahead for the weekend and colder temps next week. More details on your forecast tonight at 11 p.m.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.