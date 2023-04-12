More hot temperatures arriving in Metro Detroit as temps could reach over 80 degrees in April

It feels more like summer than spring Tuesday afternoon across Metro Detroit as temps are already in the mid to upper 70s, and it gets even warmer Wednesday.

4Warn Weather – Metro Detroit cracked the 80-degree mark Wednesday for the first time since September 21!

Thursday looks to be even warmer.

A mild night is ahead with a low of 55—mostly clear skies and winds around five to 15mph.

Thursday

Thursday is filled with sunshine, with heat bumping the temps to a high of 83 degrees. It will not be as windy as the past couple of days. Great day to pack your lunch and eat outside.

Friday

Sunny and dry for Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

Weekend forecast

But rain arrives this weekend, and it could affect your plans. More on that in the forecast tonight at 11 p.m.

