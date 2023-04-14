Near record temperatures with an Air Quality Alert for Metro Detroit on Friday

4Warn Weather – Another nice day is on the way for the end of the week on Friday with more sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures continuing. We could see near record high temperatures as we work into this afternoon as well.

High pressure will remain in control of our forecast again today, and that will give us a good southerly flow continuing our sunshine and sending our high temperatures back into the lower 80s this afternoon. The record high for today at Detroit-Wayne County International Airport (DTW) is 81° set back in 2006. We are forecasting our high temperature to hit 81° today, so as of right now we are looking like we could tie that record, if not break it by a degree or two if we get warm enough.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Metro Detroit for Friday as well from the Michigan Department of Environment. Pollutant levels are expected to be in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups today. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities including refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment, and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water-based pains. It is also recommended that children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

The weather pattern becomes a little more active as we work into this weekend with a strong system bringing us a case of “weather whiplash” for the end of the weekend and early next week. We look to remain dry throughout the day on Saturday with the exception of an isolated rain shower possible late Saturday, most everyone will stay dry. High temperatures heading back into the lower 80s once again for the first half of the weekend.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Southeastern Michigan under a level 1 (Marginal Risk) for severe thunderstorms on Sunday as well. If we did see any stronger thunderstorms, they would have the potential to have some gusty winds in excess of 60 MPH.

As the cold front moves through, any rain showers on Monday will change over to some snow showers Monday afternoon and into Monday evening as the colder air moves into the region. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for daytime highs and then into the middle 30s on Monday night before drier weather moves in for Tuesday with sunshine returning for the forecast.

Warmer temperatures move back into the region as we will head ingo the lower 60s by Wednesday with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, then a little more cloud cover works in and we head back into the 70s by the time we get to next Thursday.