Dry weather gives way to thunderstorm chances by the end of the weekend -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – After we finally broke into some sunshine on Thursday, we will keep the sunshine and mild temperatures into the forecast as we work through the end of the week. As we go through the day, we will keep a chance of a few rain showers in the forecast North of Metro Detroit, especially as you work up towards Lapeer and heading into the Thumb, but everyone else will remain dry throughout the day with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures warming into the upper 60s this afternoon, right around where we should be for this time in May.

Weekend Forecast

Looking ahead into the weekend, it is a 50/50 split for the forecast as we’ve brought some wetter changes into the region, especially for the second half of the weekend.

Saturday: Looks great, high pressure still in control of the forecast, so we will go with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures remaining in the upper 60s, closing in on 70°.

Sunday: We will watch a disturbance move into the region. This will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms into the forecast, primarily from the morning hours into the early afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of Southeastern Michigan including Metro Detroit under a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for severe thunderstorms on Sunday. If we did see any stronger thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail would be the primary threats. High temperatures continuing to warm up even more, heading for the lower 70s by Monday afternoon.

Early Next Week

We will watch a warm front move through the region for the start of next week, and that will continue our chances for showers and thunderstorms on Monday. There is the potential that a few of those thunderstorms could also be on the strong to marginally severe side as well with gusty winds bring the primary threat as well. High temperatures remaining in the lower 70s by Monday afternoon.

The back edge of the cold front rolls through as we look ahead into next Tuesday, so we will keep the cloud cover in the forecast with a chance of rain showers as well. High temperatures holding into the lower 70s by Tuesday afternoon.

Drier Weather Returns

Once that front moves through the region, high pressure begins to build back into the area, and we will dry things out. Expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures right around 70° by Wednesday, and a few more clouds working into the region with high temperatures into the lower 70s by next Thursday afternoon