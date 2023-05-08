Rain showers to start the week before warm temps stick around -- What you can expect

4Warn Weather – After we ended the weekend on a semi-dry note with some rain showers in some locations, and highs into the 80s for some around Metro Detroit, we are going to briefly bring some cooler temperatures and keep the rain showers into the forecast for the start of the work week.

Clouds and rain showers

The cloud cover has also stuck around overnight last night and into this morning, and we will keep the cloud cover around for the majority of the day as well. While we start off the day dry, we will watch a weak disturbance move through the region this afternoon and into this evening. This will bring another chance of rain showers moving into the region for the second half of the day. The good news, it will not be a complete washout for Monday. High temperatures into the upper 60s into the afternoon, some of us could reach that 70 degree mark this afternoon as well.

We will keep the rain showers into the forecast into the overnight hours tonight but should wind down before sunrise on Tuesday Morning. Overnight low temperatures dropping into the upper 40s heading into tomorrow morning.

Drier weather moves back in

Drier weather will move back into the region as we work through then middle of the week beginning tomorrow. We will start our Tuesday with more cloud cover, but as we go through the morning and head towards lunchtime, we will decrease the clouds and increase the sunshine, and should go mostly sunny by the time we get to the afternoon hours. High temperatures remaining in the 60s for Tuesday afternoon.

High pressure will move back into the region and keep us on the dry and warm side of the forecast for the middle of the week. Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day on Wednesday as high temperatures aim for the lower 70s by the afternoon, and then the middle to upper 70s are in the forecast for the end of the week. We will keep the sunshine into the forecast with some clouds for Thursday before rain moves back into the region by the end of the week on Friday.

Next chances for rain showers

The active pattern sticks around into the upcoming weekend, expect plenty of cloud cover with rain chances returning once again, high temperatures remaining above average into the lower 70s both Saturday and Sunday.