Sunshine & warm temperatures to start the week -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – After we saw some sunshine for Mother’s Day on Sunday, we will continue with the dry weather as we start yet another work week.

Sunshine to start the work week

High pressure will control the forecast working throughout our Monday, so mostly sunny skies can be expected. Temperatures getting a little warmer as we go into this afternoon. High temperatures heading for the lower 70s by this afternoon with a light and variable wind. Mainly clear skies can be expected overnight tonight, and it will be another cool night as well. Overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s overnight into Tuesday morning.

Cooler changes moving in midweek

A weak cold front will move through the area on Tuesday. We will start the day with sunshine before more clouds work into the region during the late morning and into the afternoon hours. This front will move through as a dry cold front, so it will not have any moisture to work with, so we are not anticipating any rainfall to move through with it, it will just usher in some cooler air working into the middle of the week. High temperatures heading for the upper 70s before the front rolls through the region tomorrow.

Once that front rolls through the region, the dry weather will continue into the middle of the week as well. High pressure will continue to control the forecast, so mostly sunny skies can be expected both Wednesday and Thursday. But, behind that cold front, we will cool things off to near or slightly below average temperatures. High temperatures dropping back into the lower 60s on Wednesday, and back into the upper 60s to near 70° by Thursday. It will be a chilly morning on Thursday, overnight lows dropping into the lower 40s Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Next rain chances ahead

We bring our next chance for rain into the region by the end of the week on Friday. As of this morning, we will see a cold front move through the region Friday afternoon and into Friday evening. This will keep the chance of rain showers into the forecast for majority of the day. It needs to be noted, that the models are not in complete agreement of the timing of this system, with some having it slow down and not move through the region until the first part of the weekend. As of now, we will have the rain moving through on Friday, with high temperatures into the lower 70s by Friday afternoon.

The dry weather moves back into the forecast looking ahead into the upcoming weekend. Mostly sunny skies can be expected both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures seasonable, into the lower 70s on Saturday, warming into the middle 70s by the end of the weekend on Sunday.