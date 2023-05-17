Frost Advisory issued for parts of Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

The rule of thumb for planting annuals is usually any time after Mother’s Day. But Mother Nature doesn’t always play by those rules.

4Warn Weather – The rule of thumb for planting annuals is usually any time after Mother’s Day. But Mother Nature doesn’t always play by those rules.

Thursday

A Frost Advisory goes into effect from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday morning for much of Southeast Lower Michigan. It does not include Wayne and Monroe counties, but everywhere else could see some patchy frost as lows dip into the mid to upper 30s with fairly calm winds.

Thursday will start out downright cold, with morning temps in the low 40s by 9 a.m. Sunshine warms up to a high in the upper 60s.

Friday

Then our attention turns to a cold front that will likely bring us some rain later in the day on Friday through the overnight hours. But as long as the front keeps on movin’, it looks like a mainly dry weekend ahead.

See you at 11 p.m.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.