Expecting a dry, mostly sunny week in Metro Detroit -- what to know

4Warn Weather – You might need to get the sprinkler out for your lawn this week. Dry conditions with plentiful sunshine will be the story through next weekend.

Temperatures will fluctuate and have people going back and forth between “It’s cool” and “It’s hot.”

Sunday night, we will have mostly clear skies. Lows will fall to the lower 50s, which is normal.

Monday, it will be partly cloudy and warm. The boundary between an area of cool air and warm air will be positioned over Southeast Michigan and Southwestern Ontario. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s in most communities. Expect temperatures in the lower 70s by the Lake Huron shoreline and lower to mid 70s elsewhere north of I-69.

By Monday night, beneath mostly clear skies, temperatures will fall to around 50 degrees.

Temperatures will surge to around 80 degrees during Tuesday afternoon. It will be partly cloudy. Then, a cold front will move through later in the day and night, which will cool things off for Wednesday.

Wednesday’s skies will range from partly cloudy early to mostly sunny later. It will not be out of the question for a few showers to clip the thumb. The highs will not make it out of the 60s across much of the area.

