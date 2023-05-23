Temperatures could be tricky as sunshine, dry weather, wind are expected for Metro Detroit

Sunshine and dry weather for Wednesday. Temperatures are a bit tricky as the northern suburbs will barely make it to 60 while south of Detroit sees the low 70s. It will be quite windy Wednesday with gusts out of the NNE up to 25mph.

4Warn Weather – Grab someone you love this evening and enjoy a beautiful sunset courtesy of those wildfires in Canada.

Smoke from the fires will continue to provide spectacular color at sunset Tuesday night at 8:56 p.m. Then one more brilliant sunrise at 6:04 a.m. before a cold front clears things out by Wednesday night.

Wednesday

Sunshine and dry weather for Wednesday. Temperatures are a bit tricky as the northern suburbs will barely make it to 60 while south of Detroit sees the low 70s. It will be quite windy Wednesday with gusts out of the NNE up to 25mph.

Thursday

Thursday will be sunny but quite cool, with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. A dry, sunny weekend is ahead, with temps returning to the 80s.

Are you traveling out of town? Join me for the up north forecast at 11 p.m.

