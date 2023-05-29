64º

Above-normal temperatures, low humidity will make for a nice week in Metro Detroit

Tuesday, Wednesday highs in upper 80s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

The unofficial start to summer is feeling pretty darn official. Well, above normal temps and low humidity will make for a very nice week if you like it hot. (WDIV)

Overnight clear skies and temps in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Tuesday

Sunshine returns Tuesday and sticks around for the rest of the week. We will see temps climb a bit higher each day until we reach 90 by Friday.

Unlike summer, the humidity will be very low. So even though it’s certainly hot, it shouldn’t be too uncomfortable.

The other piece of good news is that the nights will remain fairly cool. So nice sleeping weather.

