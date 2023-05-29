Above-normal temperatures, low humidity will make for a nice week in Metro Detroit

The unofficial start to summer is feeling pretty darn official. Well, above normal temps and low humidity will make for a very nice week if you like it hot.

4Warn Weather – The unofficial start to summer is feeling pretty darn official. Well, above normal temps and low humidity will make for a very nice week if you like it hot.

Overnight clear skies and temps in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Tuesday

Sunshine returns Tuesday and sticks around for the rest of the week. We will see temps climb a bit higher each day until we reach 90 by Friday.

Unlike summer, the humidity will be very low. So even though it’s certainly hot, it shouldn’t be too uncomfortable.

The other piece of good news is that the nights will remain fairly cool. So nice sleeping weather.

See you at 11 p.m.

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.