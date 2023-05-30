Air Quality Alert declared for Wednesday in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

An Air Quality Alert Day has been declared again for Wednesday. I expect this will be the case for the rest of the week as well. But we will take it day by day; If you can check on seniors and those with asthma as well as trying not to refuel cars and lawnmowers, that will definitely help.

4Warn Weather – The calendar says it’s still spring, but if you’ve spent more than five minutes outside this week, you know it feels more like summer!

Skies will remain clear overnight, with temps dropping into the low 60s; Winds SE 5-10mph.

Wednesday

Sunshine returns Wednesday, and highs climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. By the way, the last time we hit 90 was Aug. 29, 2022.

There is an end in sight to the heat. I will talk about when at 11 p.m. on Local 4.

