‘It’s a day of reflection’: Metro Detroit families visit parks to observe Memorial Day

Belle Isle was hummed with families playing, listening to music and grilling

Ron Hilliard, Meteorologist

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Westland, Hines Park, St. Clair Shores

There are many ways that people choose to observe Memorial Day, including visiting parks.

At Detroit’s Belle Isle, the island hummed with families playing, listening to music, and grilling. It was one of many areas where people gathered on Monday (May 29).

“It’s a day of reflection,” said Gerald Morgan of Westland. “If it’s a day of memorial, then it is a day to remember sacrifices that people have made on our behalf.”

Morgan was thinking about the significance of this day while quietly spending time with his family in Hines Park.

He explained that he sought out a “Dignified method of acknowledging what people have done for us.”

At Veterans Memorial Park in St. Clair Shores, people were also reflecting on the day and remembering the names of those who paid the ultimate price.

“Definitely appreciative,” said Terrence Walker. “I wouldn’t be here without that.”

Lorrie Miller, the mother of a veteran, said she continues to learn about the day’s true meaning.

“Well, this morning, I had to Google ‘What does Memorial Day actually represent,’ and it represents the fallen soldiers,” said Miller.

There are many ways that people choose to observe Memorial Day, including visiting parks. (WDIV)

