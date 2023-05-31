Dry conditions continue with rainfall totals falling below average in Metro Detroit

Summer officially arrives June 21, but you wouldn't know it judging by temps the next several days. Dry conditions continue with rainfall totals well below average.

4Warn Weather – Summer officially arrives June 21, but you wouldn’t know it judging by temps the next several days. Dry conditions continue with rainfall totals well below average.

As May ends, we have only had less than an inch of rain. We should have had 3.51 inches for the month. The drought monitor comes out Thursday, and it will be interesting to see where we are in terms of dryness.

Overnight skies will be mostly clear, with a low of 62 degrees.

Thursday

Thursday will be filled with sunshine, and the heat goes on with highs in the upper 80s. Likely to hit 90 on Friday. But a slight break comes for the second half of the weekend, and then it’s back to the 70s by Tuesday.

See you at 11 p.m.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.