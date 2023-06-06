Elevated fire danger along with dry weather conditions continue for Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – After sunshine to start our Monday, we’ve seen some clouds roll in during the afternoon and evening hours, and we will keep some of that cloud cover and the dry weather pattern into the forecast as we go throughout the day on Tuesday.

We’ve got a backdoor cold front, or a cold front that is moving in from the north to the south overnight last night and into this morning, so while we were into the 80s on Monday, we will only see the 70s this afternoon, so temperatures running a few degrees cooler.

Elevated Fire Danger Tuesday

The bigger concern for Tuesday is the elevated fire danger we have across the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our region in an enhanced fire danger due to the dry weather patter we have seen for the last 16 days, so we are now over 2 weeks with no appreciable rainfall, and portion of the region remains in a D0 Drought Intensity, or being labeled as “Abnormally Dry” due to the lack of rainfall.

An elevated risk for wildfires continues today across Southeastern Michigan due to the lack of rainfall and dry weather

Through the day on Tuesday, some of us will see some gusty winds in combination with the dry ground and low relative humidity that is into the forecast. This will create the “fuel” needed to have any fires that are set outside to get out of control very quickly. If you must burn outside, ensure that the fire is constantly monitored and several options are available to quickly extinguish the fire should it become uncontrolled. Contact your local fire department with any questions and for instances where fire control is lost.

Dry Weather Continues

High pressure will continue to control the forecast through the middle and into the end of the upcoming week. While we have cloud cover around today, expect more sunshine to continue through the end of the week, before a little more cloud cover works into to the region Friday. High temperatures remaining into the 70s through the end of the week.

Much Needed Rain Finally Returns

Our next chance of rain moves into the region looking ahead to the weekend, and it looks like a decent chance for rainfall as well. An upper-level disturbance will move into the region late on Saturday, and bring our chance of rain, so we should get most of the day in dry. Sunday looks to potentially be the wetter day throughout the day. As that disturbance moves off to the East, we should bring any rainfall to an end. Temperatures warming back into the 80s for the start of the weekend, before the rain cools us off into the 70s by the end of the weekend.

Drier weather moves back into the forecast for early next week, expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds, temperatures remaining in the 70s as well looking ahead to early next week.